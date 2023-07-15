2024 kicker/punter Clayton Amaya commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kicker/punter Clayton Amaya is the first specialist in the Class of 2024 to announce his commitment to Arkansas State. The Smithson Valley (TX) standout verbaled Friday night.

Amaya also had an offer from Texas Southern. He took visits to Air Force, Baylor, UTSA, Texas Tech and Texas A&M this summer.

The Red Wolves special teams room features three kickers and two punters currently. All-Sun Belt kicker Dominic Zvada, sophomore Aidan Ellison and freshman Clune Van Andel make up the kickers while senior William Przystup and sophomore Magnus Haines are the punters.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

K/P Clayton Amaya (Smithson Valley - TX)

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

