Life-saving measures being performed on man after drowning, 2 in hospital

Emergency crews are conducting life-saving measures on a man said to have been underwater for nearly an hour.(Batesville Police Dept.)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are conducting life-saving measures on a man said to have been underwater for nearly an hour.

According to Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier this afternoon and a man went after him and never resurfaced until he was found nearly an hour later. Another man was able to grab hold of the child.

Vital Link EMS, BPD, Independence County Sheriff, and Batesville Fire Department all responded in the search for the man.

Police said the man and child were taken to White River Medical Center, and their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update this as soon as more information becomes available.

