Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room

Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed. (Source: KWTX)
By Megan Boyd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at a hotel.

KWTX reports that the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday at Hotel Indigo in downtown Waco.

According to police, the situation started when a hotel guest heard women screaming for help from a nearby room.

The unidentified guest located where the screams were coming from and found a man and three women involved in a fight.

Police said the guest ended up shooting and killing the man after he started attacking him.

Emergency crews transported the man to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.

One of the women involved suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Authorities said their investigation continues with the shooter not currently facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

