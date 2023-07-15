Young girl surprised with a gift she always dreamed of

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A wish granted for a young girl that has always dreamed of being around all the Disney characters.

Her health prevented that from happening, but on Friday, July 14, her dream came true.

“It will be a first trip for Amiyah. My son and I went in 2019, but due to her health conditions then she was not able to attend,” said Amelia Stacy, Amiyah’s mother.

Stacy said their family has been on a journey as Amiyah’s health fluctuated over the past five years. At times, they spent weeks in the hospital.

“As she was growing up and getting older, there was a time where she was in the hospital for 21 days straight,” she said.

Now, they are learning more as Amiyah grows older.

“She is old enough to let me know when she is having a crisis or anything of that nature,” said the mother.

Amiyah’s family is grateful for this moment of being able to enjoy a trip long-awaited.

“One day it could be worse, but I don’t try to ever think of it that way,” Stacy said. “Because I know we will fight to get through it all so. It is a tough challenge, it is.”

Disney World has been a place Amyiah has always wanted to go to.

“I think she is pretty excited about going this go around,” Stacy said.

Amiyah said on a scale of one to ten her excitement was at a ten.

City leaders in Trumann, police officers, firefighters, family, and friends were all part of the surprise.

Amiyah loves ice cream and the resort they will stay at Stacy said serves ice cream just about all day, making the trip all the more exciting.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.