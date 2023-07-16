Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Notable rapper and former member of N.W.A., Ice Cube, speaks out against the FedEx Forum, leaving many curious as to what exactly inspired this public denouncement. This outcry comes shortly after his basketball event, the Big3, took place at the forum.
On his personal Twitter account, the media mogul wrote the following:
Doubling down on his sentiments, he returned with the following tweet:
FedEx Forum has not yet responded with a public statement.
