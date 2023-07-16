Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Notable rapper and former member of N.W.A., Ice Cube, speaks out against the FedEx Forum, leaving many curious as to what exactly inspired this public denouncement. This outcry comes shortly after his basketball event, the Big3, took place at the forum.

On his personal Twitter account, the media mogul wrote the following:

Doubling down on his sentiments, he returned with the following tweet:

FedEx Forum has not yet responded with a public statement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Man dead after attempting to rescue child in White River
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 37-year-old Susan E. Ross of Mountain View...
Affidavit: Former bank employee stole from elderly customers
Amelia Stacy said their family has been on a journey as Amiyah’s health fluctuated over the...
Young girl surprised with a gift she always dreamed of
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
the lobby of the new Monette Manor which has all state of the art appliance and furniture.
Monette Manor reconstruction nears completion

Latest News

Local leaders, law enforcement and community organizations marched for Guns Down, Don’t Shoot...
Local leaders, law enforcement come together for gun violence march
Athletes from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma are competing in the USATF Region 9...
Jonesboro to host USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Championships through 2025
Jonesboro SWAT hosts first ever meet
Arkansas football lands two four-star commits Friday