Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Notable rapper and former member of N.W.A., Ice Cube, speaks out against the FedEx Forum, leaving many curious as to what exactly inspired this public denouncement. This outcry comes shortly after his basketball event, the Big3, took place at the forum.

On his personal Twitter account, the media mogul wrote the following:

The FedX Forum and Ticketmaster should be ashamed of themselves on how they’ve treated the BIG3 in Memphis. Posting that our games were basically sold out when it was plenty of good seats left. Dirty.

Doubling down on his sentiments, he returned with the following tweet:

Thank you Memphis! We had a great time. FedX Forum, thanks for nothing.

FedEx Forum has not yet responded with a public statement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.