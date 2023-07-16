Local leaders, law enforcement come together for gun violence march

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gun violence continues to be a growing problem across the country, especially in the city of Memphis.

“This is not a moment, this is a movement, and we can’t stop right here,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said.

The Memphis Police Department, Shelby County, state leaders, Moms Demand Action, and other community organizations joined forces for the Guns Down, Don’t Shoot crime reduction walk on Saturday.

They had a simple message, with a simple method―a walk-through Westwood to spread awareness and reduce gun violence.

“It’s a total blessing just to see a lot of people from different races, different nationalities, different backgrounds come together and do something simple as walk you know through a neighborhood where crime is pretty rampant,” Cortney Mack said. “Just to be able to come together and have no violence at all.”

Mack says he remembers when gun violence did not plague the area.

“Unfortunately, we are where we are, but we want to get back to where we used to be,” he said.

The Memphis Police Department’s newest recruiting class joined the walk, and Chief Davis says it’s critical new officers know their community, long before putting on a badge.

“Some people say, ‘these walks, do they make a difference?’ I think the more we do it, it shows people that we’re relentless about it,” Chief Davis said. “It’s just one small demonstration of our relentless effort to reduce gun violence and letting the community know, and the more people come out, the more our community members see, that people are getting tired of seeing the devastation in our community.”

The half-mile walk started near Western Park Drive, an area that’s seen seven aggravated assaults and two homicides, so far this year.

Chief Davis says as they work to build relationships with the community they must also meet crime where it is.

“We have to be in the community that’s most impacted,” she said. “Even though this community’s been impacted, the whole city has.”

The chief also said, looser laws equal more guns on the streets.

“We have seen a significant increase in gun crimes, not just retaliation types, or conflicts turning into gun crimes but also domestic violence,” Davis said.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have an extreme order risk protection law,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. “So, if we know someone is mentally imbalanced and dangerous, we can take their guns away from them, legally with due process.”

DA Mulroy says, now is the time for action in Nashville.

He also says he hopes to see laws change so all of Shelby County is safer.

“You need the same kind of peace of mind that you have in Germantown or East Memphis that you do in North Memphis and South Memphis, and we’re not getting it right now,” Mulroy said.

