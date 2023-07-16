Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Man dead after attempting to rescue child in White River
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 37-year-old Susan E. Ross of Mountain View...
Affidavit: Former bank employee stole from elderly customers
AMBER Alert deactivated for North Little Rock 4-year-old, arrest made
Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington of Jonesboro on suspicion of child...
Jonesboro man arrested for child porn
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park

Latest News

File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $875M Powerball jackpot
Athletes from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma are competing in the USATF Region 9...
Jonesboro to host USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Championships through 2025