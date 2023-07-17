988 Hotline: Celebrating 1 year of saving lives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is celebrating its 1 year anniversary.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, Sunday, July 16, marked 1 year of saving the lives of those contemplating suicide, and anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Megan Miller, CEO of The BridgeWay mental health clinic in Arkansas, says the hotline is for everyone.

“One million of them were veterans who had pressed that option and gotten help so this resource is literally for anybody,” said Miller. “You can call in if it is your loved one or your friend who needs that because we can connect you with those resources because you are getting connected to someone in your local area.”

Miller also said that the hotline has had a significant impact in aiding communities.

“We think that it has had a profound impact for all of the communities,” said Miller. “First off, just making it easy. 988 - simple to remember like 911 - and connect to that crisis. Because they changed the name, it is not just about suicide.”

She said in the year that it’s been available, it’s already received 5 million calls.

Miller said that although the hotline is helpful anywhere, she feels it is especially beneficial to the state of Arkansas.

“988, for us, is just another avenue for education and connection to resources,” said Miller. “Resourcing in Arkansas, because we are so rural, is more challenging than other areas. There are people who may not be aware of what tools that they have in their area. It has been a very big help - I think specifically for Arkansas.”

She said that even if you don’t need the hotline, sharing information about 988 could save someone’s life.

To learn more about the 988 hotline and its initiative, please visit KATV-TV’s website.

