American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

