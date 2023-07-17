Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas gas prices surge

Arkansas gas prices surge
Arkansas gas prices surge(MGN Online)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas drivers are spending a lot more to fill their rides than they did a week ago.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State rose 8.3 cents to $3.15.

That’s 5 cents a gallon more than motorists paid a month ago but still 93.9 cents less than last year.

The national average rose 3.4 cents a gallon last week to $3.53. National diesel prices remained virtually unchanged, rising just 0.1 cents to $3.80 a gallon.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While price increases could continue this week, he expects them to be “fairly mild.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Man dead after attempting to rescue child in White River
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 37-year-old Susan E. Ross of Mountain View...
Affidavit: Former bank employee stole from elderly customers

Latest News

It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Jonesboro Police Department investigating robbery at local business.
Police investigating robbery at Jonesboro business
The Sunday Jam at the Brickhouse on Sunday raised around $1,000 for a local musician. Dan...
Sunday Jam raises money for musician