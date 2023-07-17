Arkansas gas prices surge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas drivers are spending a lot more to fill their rides than they did a week ago.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State rose 8.3 cents to $3.15.

That’s 5 cents a gallon more than motorists paid a month ago but still 93.9 cents less than last year.

The national average rose 3.4 cents a gallon last week to $3.53. National diesel prices remained virtually unchanged, rising just 0.1 cents to $3.80 a gallon.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While price increases could continue this week, he expects them to be “fairly mild.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.