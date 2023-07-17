Benefit held for family man lost in accident

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A rodeo benefit was held on Saturday for the family of Cody Noel, who lost his life in a crash in April.

Cody was described as a family man, who loved helping people.

“He was a wonderful person; he’d do anything for anybody,” said Paul White, pastor of Higher Trails Cowboy Church.

He had a passion for singing, known by many in the community, but he also had a passion for rodeo.

“He loved music, he loved rodeo so that’s kind of why we put the two together,” he said.

Jessica Noel was his wife for 13 years, she said Cody was a friend of the church for many years.

“They grew up doing this kind of stuff together so it’s fitting for them to reach out and do this kind of thing for him.” said White.

The rodeo had several events, but it started by honoring his family. Each of his children-- Darcy, Drake, and Ryder were involved in the rodeo.

“They feel like it’s a good way to keep him close, just relive the memories that we’ve had with him,” she said.

The crowd cheered for each of his children during the events they participated in. For Noel, the last few months have been hard, but she’s felt the love of the community every step of the way.

Over 80 participated in the inaugural rodeo. Pastor White said he hopes to make the rodeo an annual event, proceeds from the event will go to the Noel family.

