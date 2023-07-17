Crisis Stabilization Unit faces potential budget cuts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Potential budget cuts could be the cause of the closing of the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The crisis unit provides an alternative to jail for those suffering from a mental crisis who encounter law enforcement.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said that with the CSU, they’re able to help people in crisis find stability and stay out of future trouble.

“Where you know it’s a very minimal offense, can we divert that person to the crisis unit and one get them diagnosed, get them medication, get them on a plan, and hopefully the recidivism rate of people going to jail decreases because the CSU is being so successful,” Boyd said. “So, you know, the main goal for the CSU is where we’re not actually arresting people with a mental health crisis so where they’re going to jail and going back to jail.”

A proposed plan would take away a third of every unit’s funding each month, leaving them with only sixty thousand dollars each.

Boyd said if the funding is cut, it could be the end of the CSU.

“So, if the funding is cut, you know like potentially is what we are looking at it could be the end of the CSU programs,” Boyd said.

The Craighead County Regional Crisis Unit is open 24/7, with licensed mental health professionals and nurses on staff, and Boyd said they work to use it as an option as much as possible.

“So, we just want to make sure we’re doing the right thing with everyone that we come in contact with.”

There are four other CSU units across the state with locations in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, and Little Rock.

