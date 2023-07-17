Energy Alert
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.

On Friday night, July 14, strong storms rolled through Baxter County, downing several trees.

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff John Montgomery said Sgt. Jamie Binnion was responding to a tree down on Promise Land Road when another large tree crashed down onto his sheriff’s office truck, severely damaging it.

“Fortunately, Sergeant Binnion was not injured in the incident,” Montgomery said in a Monday news release.

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

