Efforts to put LEARNS Act on ballot reaches Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The effort to put the LEARNS Act on the ballot has reached the city of Jonesboro.

Over the weekend, volunteers for Citizens of Arkansas Public Education (C.A.P.E.S.) were stationed outside of The Recovery Room and Black Arrow Tattoo on Saturday and Sunday to collect signatures for their petition.

Erika Askeland is a volunteer with the organization as well as an educator. She said while there were several things about the bill that would improve education, she worried about other items on the bill.

“Arkansan’s tax money going to private schools and vouchers worry me,” she said.

The group needs 54,109 signatures, which represents 6 percent of the people who voted in the previous election. The group is trying to put the bill on the ballot for the 2024 election. Askeland said several people approached her early Saturday morning to sign the petition.

“Oh, the people want their voices heard on this, and for me as a volunteer for this organization, C.A.P.E.S., I want to make sure people are allowed to vote upon this,” she said.

Askeland also said people who support the bill should petition it to be on the ballot.

“We need people’s voices heard and even if they support the LEARNS bill. They’re able to still vote upon that November 2024 ballot, rather than it just being done for them,” she said.

Askeland said the group will be at both locations in the month of July and is hoping to conduct a drive-thru event at Native Brew Works on July 24.

More information about Citizens for Arkansas Public Education can be found here.

