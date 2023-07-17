Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Efforts to put LEARNS Act on ballot reaches Jonesboro

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The effort to put the LEARNS Act on the ballot has reached the city of Jonesboro.

Over the weekend, volunteers for Citizens of Arkansas Public Education (C.A.P.E.S.) were stationed outside of The Recovery Room and Black Arrow Tattoo on Saturday and Sunday to collect signatures for their petition.

Erika Askeland is a volunteer with the organization as well as an educator. She said while there were several things about the bill that would improve education, she worried about other items on the bill.

“Arkansan’s tax money going to private schools and vouchers worry me,” she said.

The group needs 54,109 signatures, which represents 6 percent of the people who voted in the previous election. The group is trying to put the bill on the ballot for the 2024 election. Askeland said several people approached her early Saturday morning to sign the petition.

“Oh, the people want their voices heard on this, and for me as a volunteer for this organization, C.A.P.E.S., I want to make sure people are allowed to vote upon this,” she said.

Askeland also said people who support the bill should petition it to be on the ballot.

“We need people’s voices heard and even if they support the LEARNS bill. They’re able to still vote upon that November 2024 ballot, rather than it just being done for them,” she said.

Askeland said the group will be at both locations in the month of July and is hoping to conduct a drive-thru event at Native Brew Works on July 24.

More information about Citizens for Arkansas Public Education can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Man dead after attempting to rescue child in White River
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 37-year-old Susan E. Ross of Mountain View...
Affidavit: Former bank employee stole from elderly customers
Amelia Stacy said their family has been on a journey as Amiyah’s health fluctuated over the...
Young girl surprised with a gift she always dreamed of
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
the lobby of the new Monette Manor which has all state of the art appliance and furniture.
Monette Manor reconstruction nears completion

Latest News

Jonesboro Police Department investigating robbery at local business.
Police investigating robbery at Jonesboro business
The Sunday Jam at the Brickhouse on Sunday raised around $1,000 for a local musician. Dan...
Sunday Jam raises money for musician
The Voice contestants Cory Jackson and Marybeth Byrd shared the stage at The Glass Factory on...
The Glass Factory celebrates local talent
A rodeo benefit was held on Saturday for the family of Cody Noel, who lost his life in a crash...
Benefit held for family man lost in accident