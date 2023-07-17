Energy Alert
Extra police presence hopes to lower crime numbers in Blytheville

Blytheville Police got a lot of help from local agencies to put a dent in crime numbers.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement was out in full force over the weekend in Blytheville after many in the community complained about increased crime.

It’s a program called saturation and the city received help from the sheriff’s department and other local police departments to keep everyone safe.

Sergeant Robin Haught-Angel with Blytheville Police said this was an effort of the Blytheville Police Department, Osceola Police, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police, which helped their office catch up.

“Things like warrant lists, increased control, increased traffic, citations, and things of that nature,” Haught-Angel said.

The joint efforts yielded 38 physical arrests, 152 contacts, 2 felony drug arrests, 3 DWIs, and seized 4 guns, which Haught-Angel said were amazing numbers.

“It allows us to focus more on those high crime areas and to let the community know that we hear their aggression and that we too are tired of the violence,” Haught-Angel said.

Haught-Angel said she wants the people to know they are listening, and they too want to put a dent into those crime statistics.

“We want the community to continue to come to us with all of the issues they may have in their community or neighborhood, things that they see maybe going and letting us be aware so we can take care of it,” Haught-Angel said.

She said people can expect this to be a trend, especially during the summer months when crime numbers tend to rise.

