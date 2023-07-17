Former animal shelter manager arrested for stealing from county

Energy Alert
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Baxter County Animal Shelter manager was arrested after police say he stole appliances belonging to the county.

According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Thomas Spears was arrested on Friday, July 17, after surrendering himself to the Baxter County Detention Center after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the affidavit, Baxter County purchased a new Speed Clean washer and dryer set in October 2020, for $2,023.39.

Near the end of 2022, Spears resigned as the animal shelter manager, and the facility was subsequently closed.

According to the release, a newly hired animal control warden informed his supervisor at the sheriff’s office that the washer at the shelter was not working correctly.

The vendor where the appliance had been purchased from in 2020 sent a repair person to the shelter to work on the washer. It was then discovered that the washer and dryer in place were not the Speed Queen set that had originally been there, but instead a Whirlpool washer and a Roper dryer.

The news release stated that, when an investigator interviewed Spears in May 2023, Spears admitted to accidentally placing a slip ring into the washer and damaging it. He claimed he contacted an appliance repair person, whose information he could not provide, who gave a repair estimate of $700, or offered to trade out the Speed Queen units with the other units for no cost. Spears said he would feel personally responsible for the repair bill, and accepted the trade without consulting the county judge. Spears never reported these activities to his supervisor.

Neither the Speed Queen washer nor the dryer has been located or returned, and a new washer and dryer have been purchased to replace the old ones. The monetary loss for Baxter County is $2,023.39.

Spears was released from the detention center after posting a $2,500 bond on the felony charge and will appear before the circuit court on July 17.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

