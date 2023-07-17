The Glass Factory celebrates local talent

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Voice contestants Cory Jackson and Marybeth Byrd shared the stage at The Glass Factory on Saturday.

The Glass Factory hosted the two contestants along with Will Wright, who recently performed in the Jonesboro Foundation of Arts’ “West Side Story”.

Candace Kassinger, the event coordinator with the Glass Factory, said the company tries to support as much local businesses as possible. However, that also means going the extra mile.

“Bringing local talent to The Glass Factory not only supports those things in the community but also support those artists who are wanting to do bigger and better things,” Kassinger said.

Hassinger said the three artists were excited to perform for the hometown crowd. Several lined up for photos and some were lucky enough to stop in for a VIP performance by the stars.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.