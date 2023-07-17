Energy Alert
July 17: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a hot and hazy start to your week. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, with temperatures in the low-90s.

A few storms will linger around for the first part of the evening. Then we should see some drying.

Temperatures tonight fall into the low-70s. While it’s humid today, it will be even more humid Tuesday.

We could see another chance for scattered storms by lunchtime.

Heat index values will climb into the low-100s on Tuesday.

Heat alerts are likely for Wednesday as high pressure builds in over us.

Temperatures fall back to normal or just below normal by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An area sheriff shares his concerns on proposed cuts to crisis stabilization units funding.

You’ll hear from a healthcare provider about how the 988 number has provided better access to those in need.

If you’re in the market for a used car, there’s a new scam you need to know about.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Man dead after attempting to rescue child in White River
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of KAIT
KAIT 60th Anniversary: Sports Directors, reporters reflect on biggest stories

Jonesboro Police Department investigating robbery at local business.
Police investigating robbery at Jonesboro business
The Sunday Jam at the Brickhouse on Sunday raised around $1,000 for a local musician. Dan...
Sunday Jam raises money for musician
The efforts to put the LEARNS Act on the ballot have reached the city of Jonesboro. Over the...
Efforts to put LEARNS Act on ballot reaches Jonesboro
The Voice contestants Cory Jackson and Marybeth Byrd shared the stage at The Glass Factory on...
The Glass Factory celebrates local talent