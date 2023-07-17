July 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a hot and hazy start to your week. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, with temperatures in the low-90s.

A few storms will linger around for the first part of the evening. Then we should see some drying.

Temperatures tonight fall into the low-70s. While it’s humid today, it will be even more humid Tuesday.

We could see another chance for scattered storms by lunchtime.

Heat index values will climb into the low-100s on Tuesday.

Heat alerts are likely for Wednesday as high pressure builds in over us.

Temperatures fall back to normal or just below normal by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An area sheriff shares his concerns on proposed cuts to crisis stabilization units funding.

You’ll hear from a healthcare provider about how the 988 number has provided better access to those in need.

If you’re in the market for a used car, there’s a new scam you need to know about.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

