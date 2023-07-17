Man accused of threatening to kill woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he threatened to kill a woman.

On July 15, officers responded to a domestic dispute on North Pruett Street.

According to court documents, when police arrived, they heard yelling from inside the home.

“As officers approached, the door opened abruptly, and a female victim quickly exited the house,” the affidavit stated.

As the woman ran from the house, officers reported hearing 32-year-old James Hunt shout, “I will kill you, [expletive].”

Officers arrested Hunt and took him for questioning.

“During a Mirandized interview, James gave self-incriminating statements,” Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated in the affidavit.

On Monday, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to charge Hunt with one count of terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.

