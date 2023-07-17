NEA teams fare well in Sonic Air Raid 7 on 7 Tournament

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several NEA teams made the trek to Searcy for the Sonic Air Raid 7 on 7 Tournament at Harding.

Pool play kicked off the event Friday with tournament play wrapping up the event Saturday.

Jonesboro, Searcy, Marion, West Memphis, Forrest City, Bald Knob and Harding Academy are among some of the teams representing NEA in the field.

Searcy and Harding Academy each finished in the top 6.

Full results can be found here.

