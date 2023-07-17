Police investigating robbery at Jonesboro business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a food business.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the Hong Kong restaurant on Caraway Road was robbed at 3:40 p.m. Sunday evening. A male suspect walked into the business, took out what appeared to be a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money. Right now, no other information is available.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Crime Stoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP or the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth an award.

