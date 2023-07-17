Energy Alert
Public memorial service to be held for Dr. Benjamin Mauck

Dr. Benjamin Mauck(Campbell Clinic)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A public memorial service will be held on Thursday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

Dr. Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand, and wrist surgeries, was killed Tuesday, July 11, while working at Campbell Clinic in Collierville. He was 43 years old.

Police say he was shot and killed in an exam room by his patient, 29-year-old Larry Pickens.

A public memorial service will be held for Dr. Mauck at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church, located at 3863 Summer Avenue.

The complete obituary will be forthcoming.

Memories, remembrances, and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com.

