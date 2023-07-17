Sunday Jam raises money for musician

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sunday Jam at the Brickhouse on Sunday raised around $1,000 for a local musician.

Dan Ferguson is a blues player who has been on stage in Northeast Arkansas and Memphis for years.

“He loves blues, he loves the blues,” Vincent Holding, a friend of Ferguson’s, said.

Holding has shared the stage with Ferguson for years, and recently an illness has forced his friend off-stage.

“His heart is weak, and the condition that he’s currently battling is putting more stress on his heart,” Holding said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Brickhouse opened its doors for a benefit to the ailing musician.

The Sunday Jam Series typically raises money for various organizations throughout Northeast Arkansas, but Sunday’s jam was a little bit different.

“This one really hits home, it’s a fellow musician, a fellow member of the downtown music scene. We’re proud to raise money for him,” said Dustin Dorton, an organizer of the Sunday Jam.

Dorton and many other musicians joined the stage to play for their fellow friend, who couldn’t join them on Sunday.

“It is a blow to the music scene here. The Jonesboro music scene is very tight. It’s a small world of musicians,” he said.

Proceeds from the benefit will go to Ferguson’s treatment. For Holding, he hopes he gets to play on stage with his friend again.

“I love you, Dan. Come on back with us man, fight this, I know you got it in you,” he said.

