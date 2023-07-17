Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shoved an officer to the ground.

Paragould police arrested 31-year-old Jordan Thompson on suspicion of robbery, second-degree battery, theft of property, resisting arrest, and fleeing.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a report of a possible shoplifter at Walmart, 2802 W. Kingshighway, on July 14.

When an officer contacted Thompson in the parking lot, Detective Corporal Tron Beesley said Thompson shoved the officer to the ground, causing minor injuries, and ran.

“While fleeing from police, a civilian intervened and successfully detain Jordan until officers arrived,” Beesley said.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Thompson walk out of the store with a “cart full of unpaid merchandise” then return and try to walk out with another cart before employees stopped him.

“Walmart advised that the total amount of unpaid merchandise will be over a thousand dollars,” the affidavit stated.

Thompson is currently free on a $25,000 cash/surety bond awaiting his next appearance in court.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.