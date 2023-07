LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Animal fat grease spilled on Highway 69 has forced the closure of northbound lanes in Independence County.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the problem around 6:20 a.m. Monday on Highway 69 near Highway 394 north of Magness.

If you travel in this area, you are advised to find an alternate route.

