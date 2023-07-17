Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

US Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement cracking down on Glock switch crimes

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are pushing to get illegal gun machine conversion devices out of criminals’ hands.

The devices, also known as Glock switches, turn semi-automatic guns fully automatic.

It’s a threat to the public, according to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee, Kevin Ritz.

Ritz said he’s seen an increase in devices in the Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee, areas.

RELATED — Federal law agencies to hold demonstration concerning Glock switches

In May, Ritz’s office announced convictions for criminals caught with Glock switches in their possession. The youngest person was 20 years old and the oldest was 42 years old.

“We have several dozen pending prosecutions right now on the federal side,” Ritz explained. “We’ve adopted these cases for federal prosecution. These are individuals again, possessing, using, distributing these switches. And these are illegal machine gun conversion devices. Essentially, federal law treats them as machine guns.”

The Memphis Police Department confiscates up to four each week, according to Assistant Chief Don Crowe. The difficulty, according to Crowe, is not knowing how many devices are out on the streets until the guns are collected.

“It’s a very difficult number to track,” Crowe explained. “So, this past weekend, we had two different crime scenes with over 100 shell casings recovered from those crime scenes. When we see that, we always suspect that there is a fully automatic weapon on that scene.”

Owning a Glock switch is a federal crime, and law enforcement agencies are urging those with them to turn them over.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Victim identified in White River drowning
It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shove an officer to the ground.
Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

Latest News

Officers make multiple arrests during weekend operation in Blytheville
Officers make multiple arrests during weekend operation in Blytheville
Wynne School District adding storm shelters
Wynne School District adding storm shelters
Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit faces potential budget cuts
Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit faces potential budget cuts
Quarterfinal matchups for top games at Centennial Bank Stadium revealed
Blytheville Police got a lot of help from local agencies to put a dent in crime numbers.
Extra police presence hopes to lower crime numbers in Blytheville