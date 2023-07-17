US Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement cracking down on Glock switch crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are pushing to get illegal gun machine conversion devices out of criminals’ hands.

The devices, also known as Glock switches, turn semi-automatic guns fully automatic.

It’s a threat to the public, according to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee, Kevin Ritz.

Ritz said he’s seen an increase in devices in the Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee, areas.

In May, Ritz’s office announced convictions for criminals caught with Glock switches in their possession. The youngest person was 20 years old and the oldest was 42 years old.

“We have several dozen pending prosecutions right now on the federal side,” Ritz explained. “We’ve adopted these cases for federal prosecution. These are individuals again, possessing, using, distributing these switches. And these are illegal machine gun conversion devices. Essentially, federal law treats them as machine guns.”

The Memphis Police Department confiscates up to four each week, according to Assistant Chief Don Crowe. The difficulty, according to Crowe, is not knowing how many devices are out on the streets until the guns are collected.

“It’s a very difficult number to track,” Crowe explained. “So, this past weekend, we had two different crime scenes with over 100 shell casings recovered from those crime scenes. When we see that, we always suspect that there is a fully automatic weapon on that scene.”

Owning a Glock switch is a federal crime, and law enforcement agencies are urging those with them to turn them over.

There is no parole in the federal system.

