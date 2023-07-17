Energy Alert
Wynne Schools adding storm shelters to classrooms

a look at the shelters that would be installed in classrooms around the district if the milage passes.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne School District is making sure they are prepared for anything with a new possible addition.

The district plans to add storm shelters in every classroom, which will also serve as active shooter safe spots as well.

Laura Owens with Wynne Schools said this would bring the kids some peace when there is bad weather because so many kids now have storm anxiety.

“I had some kids that were constantly watching the weather like even towards the end of the school when a dark cloud rolled up, so these kids are scared of a storm rightfully so,” Owens said.

The shelters are just one item the district has on their new millage which all residents will be able to vote on starting August 1.

