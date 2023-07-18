$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Bono

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Bono recently, check your numbers.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Tuesday that a ticket worth $2 million was sold at Jordan’s Kwik Stop #29, 221 Co-Op Dr.

ASL did not identify the winner nor say if they have stepped forward to claim their prize.

“The winner has 180 days from July 17 to claim their prizes,” said Eric Hagler, the executive director for ASL.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41, with the Powerball being 21.

No one won the jackpot, so Wednesday night’s drawing will be worth $1 billion.

