Alice Cooper tour stopping in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hey, Stoopid! School’s out for summer. Which means no more Mister Nice Guy if you want to see Alice Cooper perform.

The iconic glam rocker is bringing his Too Close for Comfort Tour to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets to the Saturday, Oct. 14, concert go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. They range in price from $49.50 to $149.75, plus applicable service charges.

Tickets can be purchased at tickemaster.com

