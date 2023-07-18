Alice Cooper tour stopping in Arkansas

Energy Alert
Hey, Stoopid! School’s out for summer. Which means no more Mister Nice Guy if you want to see Alice Cooper perform.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hey, Stoopid! School’s out for summer. Which means no more Mister Nice Guy if you want to see Alice Cooper perform.

The iconic glam rocker is bringing his Too Close for Comfort Tour to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets to the Saturday, Oct. 14, concert go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. They range in price from $49.50 to $149.75, plus applicable service charges.

Tickets can be purchased at tickemaster.com

