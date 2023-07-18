Arkansas State Crime Lab director to retire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Crime Lab Director Kermit Channell announced his retirement.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, Kermit made the announcement on Monday, July 17, and his last day will be August 31.

Channell began working at the ASCL in 1987 in the medical examiner’s office, and a decade later, helped establish the DNA database program in Arkansas and assisted in the advancement of convicted offender legislation.

According to the release, during his time with ASCL, Chanell served in a number of capacities before being appointed as director in 2007.

Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Colonel Mike Hager said that J.R. Howard will serve as the acting ASCL director.

Howard has served as the ASCL director before, from April 2004 to May 2007, when he was inducted as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

He has also served more than 34 years with ASP, including a 16-month stint as director beginning in 2011.

“The State of Arkansas is indebted to Kermit for his many years of service and for shepherding the crime lab through an important time,” Colonel Hagar said. “We appreciate that J.R. has again agreed to take a break from his retirement to lead the ASCL until a new director is selected.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.