Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State Crime Lab director to retire

Arkansas State Crime Lab Director Kermit Channell announced his retirement.
Arkansas State Crime Lab Director Kermit Channell announced his retirement.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Crime Lab Director Kermit Channell announced his retirement.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, Kermit made the announcement on Monday, July 17, and his last day will be August 31.

Channell began working at the ASCL in 1987 in the medical examiner’s office, and a decade later, helped establish the DNA database program in Arkansas and assisted in the advancement of convicted offender legislation.

According to the release, during his time with ASCL, Chanell served in a number of capacities before being appointed as director in 2007.

Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Colonel Mike Hager said that J.R. Howard will serve as the acting ASCL director.

Howard has served as the ASCL director before, from April 2004 to May 2007, when he was inducted as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

He has also served more than 34 years with ASP, including a 16-month stint as director beginning in 2011.

“The State of Arkansas is indebted to Kermit for his many years of service and for shepherding the crime lab through an important time,” Colonel Hagar said. “We appreciate that J.R. has again agreed to take a break from his retirement to lead the ASCL until a new director is selected.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Victim identified in White River drowning
It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shove an officer to the ground.
Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

Latest News

A Conway man was arrested after police say he is responsible for the death of a six-week-old...
Conway man charged with capital murder after death of six-week-old
Day 1 of SEC Media Days concludes
Terrance Ford, Julian Lual, Dyondre Dominguez appear in court following June arrest
“The Hub: Pioneer Family Resource Center” is a new facility that will provide a plethora of...
Batesville School District brings programs for parents to one facility.
Supreme Court asks Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a Special Associate Justice for...
Arkansas Supreme Court asks for special associate justice for LEARNS Act review