Arkansas State’s Jeff Foreman, 14 Razorbacks represented on Shrine Bowl watchlist
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The East-West Shrine Bowl released its watchlist Monday, and several Arkansas athletes are represented.
The watchlist spotlights 1,000 2024 draft-eligible prospects, using a process it says “serve[s] as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class.”
Arkansas State has one athlete represented on the list: Wide receiver Jeff Foreman.
Foreman, a senior, recorded 30 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns last season. He ranked 10th in the Sun Belt with 16.4 yards per reception. The Oklahoma City native has nearly 1,500 yards in his career, recording 9 touchdowns.
Arkansas has 14 student-athletes represented, including quarterback KJ Jefferson.
The East-West Shrine Bowl takes place at the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco, Texas on February 1, 2024.
East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
- WR Jeff Foreman, Arkansas State
- DB Al Walcott, Arkansas
- WR Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
- LB Antonio Grier, Arkansas
- OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
- OL Brady Latham, Arkansas
- DB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
- DL Eric Gregory, Arkansas
- DB Hudson Clark, Arkansas
- WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
- LB Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas
- DE John Morgan III, Arkansas
- QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
- DE Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas
- DE Zach Williams, Arkansas
