Arkansas State’s Jeff Foreman, 14 Razorbacks represented on Shrine Bowl watchlist

The watchlist spotlights 1,000 2024 draft-eligible prospects, using a process it says “serve[s] as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class.”

Arkansas State has one athlete represented on the list: Wide receiver Jeff Foreman.

Foreman, a senior, recorded 30 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns last season. He ranked 10th in the Sun Belt with 16.4 yards per reception. The Oklahoma City native has nearly 1,500 yards in his career, recording 9 touchdowns.

Arkansas has 14 student-athletes represented, including quarterback KJ Jefferson.

The East-West Shrine Bowl takes place at the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco, Texas on February 1, 2024.

East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

WR Jeff Foreman, Arkansas State

DB Al Walcott, Arkansas

WR Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

LB Antonio Grier, Arkansas

OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

OL Brady Latham, Arkansas

DB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DL Eric Gregory, Arkansas

DB Hudson Clark, Arkansas

WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas

LB Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas

DE John Morgan III, Arkansas

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

DE Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

DE Zach Williams, Arkansas

