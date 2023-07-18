Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Supreme Court asks for special associate justice for LEARNS Act review

Supreme Court asks Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a Special Associate Justice for...
Supreme Court asks Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a Special Associate Justice for Arkansas LEARNS Act review(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) -The Arkansas Supreme Court has requested Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a special associate justice for its review of the appeal of the Arkansas LEARNS Act decision.

According to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock, the court gave Sanders 30 days to appoint a special associate justice in accordance with the state constitution. If she fails to do so, the task will fall to the lieutenant governor.

The request on Monday, July 17 comes after the recently appointed Justice Cody Hiland recused himself from hearing the appeal of the LEARNS decision.

A Pulaski County Judge ruled on June 10 the LEARNS Act would not go into effect until Aug. 1.

The plaintiffs sued due to the fact that lawmakers had voted on the bill and its emergency clause at the same time.

Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the supreme court for an expedited hearing which the court agreed to on July 14.

For more information on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Victim identified in White River drowning
It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shove an officer to the ground.
Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

Latest News

A Conway man was arrested after police say he is responsible for the death of a six-week-old...
Conway man charged with capital murder after death of six-week-old
Day 1 of SEC Media Days concludes
Terrance Ford, Julian Lual, Dyondre Dominguez appear in court following June arrest
“The Hub: Pioneer Family Resource Center” is a new facility that will provide a plethora of...
Batesville School District brings programs for parents to one facility.