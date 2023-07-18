Batesville School District brings programs for parents to one facility.

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new building is bringing several programs for parents under one roof in the Batesville School District.

“The Hub: Pioneer Family Resource Center” is a new facility for the school district. The district will provide a plethora of programs for parents at the nearly 3,200-square-foot facility.

Laura Howard is the community school’s coordinator in the district. She said one of those programs includes a home visiting program that helps new parents.

“If we can help children and their families at that young age, form those relationships, they’ll be more prepared when they are ready to enter kindergarten,” she said.

Shenell Green is a parent who is new to the area. She was excited to know the school district provided programs for children who aren’t Pioneers yet.

“The growth and development of children academically does start at home,” she said. “As a single mother, these things are a blessing, to parents like me.”

While the school is using the hub to invest in its future students, Howard said it’s also investing in its parents by partnering up with different organizations to provide workforce classes.

“When we support parents who are our greatest allies, we can establish those relationships and as a result, help them have a positive experience,” she said.

The hub will also provide resources like a food pantry and clothing for its parents and children. Green said she and other parents like her need a place like the Hub.

“Parents like me, who are struggling to make ends meet and you know, raise children and meet the needs of the children, yes, I will definitely be taking advantage of the program,” she said.

