Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Batesville School District brings programs for parents to one facility.

“The Hub: Pioneer Family Resource Center” is a new facility that will provide a plethora of...
“The Hub: Pioneer Family Resource Center” is a new facility that will provide a plethora of programs for parents.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new building is bringing several programs for parents under one roof in the Batesville School District.

“The Hub: Pioneer Family Resource Center” is a new facility for the school district. The district will provide a plethora of programs for parents at the nearly 3,200-square-foot facility.

Laura Howard is the community school’s coordinator in the district. She said one of those programs includes a home visiting program that helps new parents.

“If we can help children and their families at that young age, form those relationships, they’ll be more prepared when they are ready to enter kindergarten,” she said.

Shenell Green is a parent who is new to the area. She was excited to know the school district provided programs for children who aren’t Pioneers yet.

“The growth and development of children academically does start at home,” she said. “As a single mother, these things are a blessing, to parents like me.”

While the school is using the hub to invest in its future students, Howard said it’s also investing in its parents by partnering up with different organizations to provide workforce classes.

“When we support parents who are our greatest allies, we can establish those relationships and as a result, help them have a positive experience,” she said.

The hub will also provide resources like a food pantry and clothing for its parents and children. Green said she and other parents like her need a place like the Hub.

“Parents like me, who are struggling to make ends meet and you know, raise children and meet the needs of the children, yes, I will definitely be taking advantage of the program,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the...
Victim identified in White River drowning
It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shove an officer to the ground.
Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

Latest News

A Conway man was arrested after police say he is responsible for the death of a six-week-old...
Conway man charged with capital murder after death of six-week-old
Day 1 of SEC Media Days concludes
Terrance Ford, Julian Lual, Dyondre Dominguez appear in court following June arrest
Supreme Court asks Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a Special Associate Justice for...
Arkansas Supreme Court asks for special associate justice for LEARNS Act review