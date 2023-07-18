Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned while trying to save...
Victim identified in White River drowning
It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck
A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shove an officer to the ground.
Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer
Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he threatened to kill a woman.
Man accused of threatening to kill woman

Latest News

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Newport alum Grant Black has good outing Sunday
Valley View introduces Bryan Jenkins as new Athletic Director
Former A-State, current Auburn HC Hugh Freeze talks Auburn at SEC media day