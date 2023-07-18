Energy Alert
Conway man charged with capital murder after death of six-week-old

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Conway man was arrested after police say he is responsible for the death of a six-week-old child.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old David Dickens was arrested on July 17 after a long investigation.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, Dickens was charged with one count of capital murder after the death of a child that was in his care on March 2.

Dickens was taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center where he will stay until he appears before court. Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has not released a court date at this time.

