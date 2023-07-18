Humane society in need of pet food pantry donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The food pantry at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is virtually empty.

The hallway of the humane society is typically full of bags of pet food for those in the community to take in times of need. Now, that hallway is all but empty.

In response, they are asking for donations to help those in the community who cannot feed their pets. The pantry supports anywhere from 25 to 150 families each month. Lisa Trevathan is the community outreach director for the humane society. She said the donations are vital.

“If you’re at the store, buy a bag of food and bring it by, or call and we’ll meet you,” Travathan said. “We’ll do anything we can to get the food here.”

There are several ways to donate. You can:

Bring bags of food (any size, any brand) to the humane society.

Donate money via a Facebook fundraiser.

Purchase food at Hollywood Feed in Jonesboro, and they will get it to the humane society.

Call the humane society at (870) 932-5185 to arrange a pickup/drop-off of the food.

The issue has gotten so bad, that they have had to cut back their pantry hours to just two days a week. The new hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is not food for our shelter dogs,” Trevathan said. “This is for a community that needs help. It’s for people who cannot afford to buy food.”

She said she had no doubt the community would -- and will continue to -- step up.

“I just think we have the best village ever,” she said. “They take care of us.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.