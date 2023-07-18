July 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It is a warm and humid morning across Region 8.

We could see a few scattered storms again today, mainly in the northeast corner of Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel.

We also have HEAT ADVISORIES now in effect for counties along and south of Highway 64 and west of Crowley’s Ridge.

Temperatures today will climb into the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values in the advisory areas above 105°, and even in NEA and the Missouri Bootheel, heat index values will be around 100°.

Expect more HEAT ALERTS to be issued tomorrow as temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s and heat index values are over 105°.

Some good news, relief to the high temperatures will be here by the weekend.

News Headlines

The Arkansas Department of Education approves the initial round of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ ‘educational freedom accounts’ program when officials are set to meet later this week.

Hanging out in parking lots can be a popular activity for teens across Region 8, but one communities police department calls some of these gatherings a threat.

A ribbon cutting is set for a company expected to bring dozens of jobs to Region 8 when and where it takes place.

