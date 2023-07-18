Kennett manufacturing plant holds ribbon cutting ceremony

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A new manufacturing plant officially opened its doors in Dunklin County on Tuesday.

The ribbon was cut on the new Cim Tek Filtration Kennett Facility. This is the first manufacturing branch the company has put in Missouri.

District 25 State Senator Jason Bean said this is just the beginning for southeast Missouri.

“We are strategically located to be a true hub for manufacturing not only for the state of Missouri but for the world because what is to our east the Mississippi River, I-55, I-57 which will be expanding,” Bean said.

The expansion is estimated to create 77 new jobs once completed with 15 of those already being added in Kennett.

