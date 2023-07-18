Energy Alert
Paragould man convicted of sexually assaulting child

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a man accused of raping a child multiple times to 20 years in prison on a lesser charge.

On Monday, July 17, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 28-year-old Blake Glover of Paragould to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Five other charges of rape were nolle prossed, according to the sentencing order.

Paragould police arrested Glover on Sept. 29, 2022, after a girl reported she and Glover had been in an “inappropriate relationship.”

“She disclosed at least six different sexual acts that constitute rape by statute,” detectives said.

According to the affidavit, Glover was homeless at the time and staying with the victim’s family.

He remains in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.

Upon completing his 20-year sentence, Glover will be required to register as a sex offender and pay all court costs and fees in monthly installments of $50.

