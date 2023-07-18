Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Poplar Bluff, Mo.

A woman from Naylor, Missouri, is seriously injured after a vehicle struck her as she was...
A woman from Naylor, Missouri, is seriously injured after a vehicle struck her as she was crossing Mo. Route 142, just 3 miles south of Poplar Bluff, Mo.(Associated Press)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Naylor, Missouri, is seriously injured after a vehicle struck her as she was crossing Mo. Route 142, just 3 miles south of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 35-year-old Samantha Jones was crossing Mo. 142 and ran into the path of a 2008 Dodge Avenger travelling southbound.

52-year-old Richard Towns of Poplar Bluff, was driving the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Jones was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Bono recently, check your numbers.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Bono
A citizen found his remains around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, in a wooded area between Hubach...
Police identify human remains found in wooded area
A judge sentenced a man accused of raping a child multiple times to 20 years in prison on a...
Paragould man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Arkansas State Police are saying a man lost his life after endangering the lives of other...
Police: Man killed during pursuit
July 18: What you need to know

Latest News

15-month-old Ora Faye Richardson of Hot Springs was last known to be with her grandmother,...
ASP: Missing baby, grandmother possibly headed to NEA
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
The Jonesboro Police Department may increase the pay for its officers.
Salary increases proposed for Jonesboro police officers
A convicted felon from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, who was caught with two guns was sentenced to 40...
Poplar Bluff felon caught with two guns sentenced to 40 months in prison
As Jonesboro’s sports complex is getting closer to construction, the community is asked to...
Jonesboro seeks public feedback over new sports complex