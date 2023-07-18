Police: Man killed during pursuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are saying a man was killed after endangering the lives of other drivers while fleeing police.

According to a Tuesday news release from ASP, Andrew Muggs, 25 of Lonoke County, was killed on July 17, at around 8:40 a.m. after a TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) maneuver from ASP.

According to the release, the chase began on Landers Road, near the Sherwood Police Department. Muggs was exceeding 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the left shoulder during the 14-mile chase.

Muggs died from injuries sustained during the maneuver at the 17-mile marker of Highway 67 North.

ASP says they are using this incident to serve as a reminder that their troopers will always put the lives of the innocent over their own.

“We regret any loss of life,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “We will use this unfortunate occasion to remind the public that our Troopers will always put the lives of innocent motorists ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who makes the reckless and selfish choice to flee from law enforcement.”

ASP says the incident is currently under investigation by their Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.