Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Man killed during pursuit

Arkansas State Police are saying a man lost his life after endangering the lives of other...
Arkansas State Police are saying a man lost his life after endangering the lives of other drivers while fleeing police.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are saying a man was killed after endangering the lives of other drivers while fleeing police.

According to a Tuesday news release from ASP, Andrew Muggs, 25 of Lonoke County, was killed on July 17, at around 8:40 a.m. after a TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) maneuver from ASP.

According to the release, the chase began on Landers Road, near the Sherwood Police Department. Muggs was exceeding 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the left shoulder during the 14-mile chase.

Muggs died from injuries sustained during the maneuver at the 17-mile marker of Highway 67 North.

ASP says they are using this incident to serve as a reminder that their troopers will always put the lives of the innocent over their own.

“We regret any loss of life,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “We will use this unfortunate occasion to remind the public that our Troopers will always put the lives of innocent motorists ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who makes the reckless and selfish choice to flee from law enforcement.”

ASP says the incident is currently under investigation by their Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned while trying to save...
Victim identified in White River drowning
It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck
A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shove an officer to the ground.
Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer
Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he threatened to kill a woman.
Man accused of threatening to kill woman

Latest News

The NEA Humane Society needs donations of any size or brand of dog food.
Humane society in need of pet food pantry donations
Hey, Stoopid! School’s out for summer. Which means no more Mister Nice Guy if you want to see...
Alice Cooper tour stopping in Arkansas
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Bono recently, check your numbers.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Bono
Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington of Jonesboro on suspicion of child...
Jonesboro man arrested for child porn