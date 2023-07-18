Sheriff’s office investigating ‘swatting’ call

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities in Sharp County are investigating a swatting call that dispatch received on Monday, July 18.

Swatting is the act of leading law enforcement to an address for an incident that isn’t happening.

The emergency dispatch center in Ash Flat received a call from a male subject saying, “I just shot my wife in the head. She’s not breathing anymore.”

The call led to a massive response from law enforcement.

“Dispatch received a call from a male subject stating that he had shot his wife in the head and that there were two small children in the home and he was about to set the house on fire,” Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said.

Law enforcement later learned the call was fake, and none of it had happened.

“We have never dealt with a swatting incident like this. I believe this is going to be an isolated incident, or at least that’s what we’re hoping for,” Russell added.

Citizens of the county explained they were shocked that a swatting incident occurred in the area.

“Very shocking to have it in this little county. It’s a drain on our resources. We don’t have that many to start with. Incidents like that, they just cause a massive overreaction, and they’re quite dangerous,” County Resident Bobby Woods said.

Woods added that it’s irritating that tax dollars were wasted due to the call.

“We pay for emergency services. We don’t need to waste them on instances that aren’t happening, not to mention the danger to the folks that it happens to or the police officers,” Woods said.

If you have any information on the swatting incident, call the sheriff’s office at (870) 994-7356.

