Slade Caldwell named Top 100 2024 Draft Prospect, named to USA Baseball U18 training camp roster

A Valley View Blazer continues to pick up national recognition, first getting named inside Baseball America's Top 100 Draft Prospects for 2024, then getting named to the USA Baseball U18 training camp roster.

Caldwell, listed at #62 in Baseball America’s Top 100 ($), is described as having “some of the more polished game skills in the country,” adding that “he’s a plus-plus runner whose high-level instincts for the game show up in center field.”

The Ole Miss commit is one of 40 players to get named to the training camp roster. He’s the only player from the state of Arkansas represented. Two-time MLB All-Star Michael Cuddyer coaches the team. MLB veteran LaTroy Hawkins is the pitching coach.

Caldwell was on the 15U National Team squad in 2021.

“[I’m] honored to be chosen to compete for a spot with these amazing players,” Caldwell Tweeted Monday.

It continues what the K8 sports office has dubbed the ‘Summer of Slade,’ after the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year competed in the MLB HS All-American Game back in June.

