Small town is searching for resources for a county library

ARBYRD, Mo. (KAIT) - In southeast Missouri, there is one town that feels like they are deprived when it comes to an adequate library.

Although Arbyrd only has around 500 people, it’s a small town that thinks they deserve their own library branch, but for 12 years they have had no luck.

Jeff Wilson, of the Arbyrd Community Development Corporation, and mayor of Arbyrd, said he has had people for years ask him why they don’t have access to a county library.

“I get calls almost daily about where are we at with the library, how do we get access to it. I said I guess we drive to Kennett and beg them,” Wilson said.

The closest county library is just three miles away, but Wilson is worried about the safety of it for children who either walk or ride their bikes and would have to cross Highway 412. He brought those concerns to the board but was told they did not qualify.

“They felt like we had access to a library, and I just have no idea how they can define that the closest one is Cardwell which is 3 miles away,” Wilson said.

This map shows how far away the nearest county library is, where people would have to cross highway 412. (KAIT)

It’s been 12 years since Arbyrd had a county library and because they were left with a hole, they found another way to provide their citizens with a space.

“We were forced to seek out a federal program, little free library program and our little library is great, it is being used we have people use it every day,” Wilson said.

Although Wilson and others do love their federal small library it does not do the trick, he said it does not provide the programs of a county-funded library and he said he just wants to be heard.

“Arbyrd needs theirs... we pay our tax up there and we feel like we should have a seat at the table as well,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they will continue to push for a county library.

