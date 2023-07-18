Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned while trying to save...
Victim identified in White River drowning
It took crews nearly two hours to clean up a greasy mess on a Region 8 highway.
Grease spill forces lane closure
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck
A suspected shoplifter faces felony charges after police said he shove an officer to the ground.
Suspected shoplifter accused of shoving police officer
Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he threatened to kill a woman.
Man accused of threatening to kill woman

Latest News

Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
FILE - A fisherman reels in his catch as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, June 28, 2023,...
As the planet warms, scientists worry that cases of infectious diseases could spike
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man and his dog rescued after 3 months adrift in Pacific
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Day and night, Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities