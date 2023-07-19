$2 million lottery ticket sold in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With all the talk being on the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, one person may have slipped under the radar winning $2 million in Jonesboro.

The Powerball ticket was sold at the Jordan’s Kwik Shop #29 off Dan Avenue in Jonesboro, on Monday.

Amanda Blankenship was the employee who sold the ticket and said when she found it, she could not believe it.

“I think it is amazing, I just hope whoever won it is someone local,” Blankenship said. “I know Monday night we had mostly regulars coming in so that’s pretty neat hopefully it is one of them.”

Blankenship said since Monday, they have had a bunch of people coming by the store looking to see if lightning could strike twice. She said she hopes their store could do it again.

