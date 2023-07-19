Arkansas State head tennis coach leaves for same position at Nebraska

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the third time in the span of 12 months, Arkansas State is looking for a new head tennis coach. German Dalmagro was named the new head women’s tennis coach at Nebraska, the school announced Wednesday.

Excited to introduce the 10th Head Coach in Nebraska Women’s Tennis program history:



German Dalmagro



Join us in welcoming Coach Dalmagro & his family back to The Good Life!#GBR | https://t.co/HCqdpOekiS pic.twitter.com/TVywDU7uM0 — Nebraska Women’s Tennis (@HuskersWTennis) July 19, 2023

Dalmagro was hired in January as A-State’s new tennis coach after Scott Kidd resigned due to health reasons just four months after becoming head coach.

The Red Wolves were 2-18 this season, with victories over Arkansas Tech and Lindenwood. A-State fell in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

“I would also like to thank Jeff Purinton, Amy Holt and the whole Arkansas State Department for their support and trust during my time there,” Dalmagro said in the release. “It’s a great school with great people, and I wish them the best.”

So grateful for this opportunity! A dream come true! Go Big Red! https://t.co/iN6QCaMCFm — CoachG_Dalmagro (@DalmagroGerman) July 19, 2023

Dalmagro returns to Nebraska, where he was the associate head coach for five seasons from 2014 to 2018. He left Nebraska to become the associate head coach at Illinois for four seasons before coming to Jonesboro.

Whoever the Red Wolves hire to take his place will be the fourth head coach in two seasons. Dalmagro’s tenure lasted six months, Kidd was the head coach over the offseason for four months. He replaced Kel Lange, whose contract was not renewed after seven seasons as head coach.

Amy Holt will serve as the interim coach.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.