Arrest made in 2019 home explosion death case

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man has been arrested in the investigation of a four-year-old home explosion death in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Jeff Carter, a former resident of Paragould, was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee after a bench warrant was issued in Greene County.

The arrest stems from a home explosion in June 2019 that killed 19-year-old Michael Campbell.

The sheriff’s department said the explosion happened on the 7200 block of Highway 141 North.

When deputies arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Campbell was found dead inside the home, and his cause of death was listed as “smoke and soot inhalation.”

A witness was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center for burns to his face and arms.

The witness told deputies he worked for Jeff Carter and was at the home with Campbell. He said he stepped in gas on the carport following the explosion.

The witness later told deputies that Campbell was sent by Carter to the home to burn it.

Investigators conducted a forensic examination of the witness’ phone and discovered a text message from Campbell stating, “We gotta go take care of some stuff for Jeff.”

Deputies also interviewed Campbell’s wife about the explosion. She said that night, Campbell received a call from Carter asking Campbell to burn the house down for him.

According to the sheriff’s department, the crime lab identified gasoline residue on a half-pint jar that was discovered at the scene.

Carter told deputies he had bought the home a month prior to the explosion and was in the process of renovating it.

The sheriff’s department said after the explosion, Carter turned in a claim on the house to his insurance company.

However, he refused to provide an examination under oath and the claim was denied.

Carter faces charges of arson, fraudulent insurance acts, and negligent homicide.

The sheriff’s department said the case is still under investigation.

