ASP: Missing baby, grandmother possibly headed to NEA

15-month-old Ora Faye Richardson of Hot Springs was last known to be with her grandmother, Teresa Ann Lawrence, headed to Norfork in a red 1999 two-door Chevy Cavalier with possible license plate number ACE-59M.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police say a missing infant and her grandmother might be heading to Baxter County.

ASP has issued a missing/endangered child advisory for 15-month-old Ora Faye Richardson of Hot Springs.

She was last known to be with her grandmother, Teresa Ann Lawrence, headed to Norfork in a red 1999 two-door Chevy Cavalier with possible license plate number ACE-59M.

Ora Faye is described as being 31″ and weighing 27 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Lawrence or the infant, ASP asks that you do not make contact but immediately call 911 or the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6704.

