Broadway Theater in Cape Girardeau donates screen to historical theater in Poplar Bluff

Cape Broadway Theater screen donated to Poplar Bluff Theater.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A piece of the Broadway Theater in Cape Girardeau will live on in Poplar Bluff.

The screen from the Broadway Theater is being donated to the Rodgers Theater.

It’s part of an ongoing project in Poplar Bluff, to restore the 72-year-old theater.

The Vice President of the Rogers Theater Board says donations like this mean a lot.

“Historical projects like ours in Poplar Bluff--it would not happen without people caring about our community,” said Thomas Rankin. “We have people that donate to it all the time. We do fundraisers--we have singing, we have movies there, dinner and a movie. It would not be possible without the community behind us.”

The restoration project for the Rodgers Theater aims to improve the plumbing, electrical, heating, air conditioning and more.

